Ahmed holds slim lead over Shabbir in CAS Open Golf

KARACHI: Rising golf star Ahmed Baig managed to hold on to his lead despite a forgettable penultimate round in the 39th CAS Open Golf Championship here at the Airmen Golf Club on Saturday.

Lahore’s Ahmed who began the third round with a top spot on the leader-board with an aggregate of 137 (-7), struggled in windy conditions and returned with a card of three-over par 75. But despite his unimpressive outing, the young Ahmed was still placed on the top spot in the professionals’ category with a one-shot lead.

Just one stroke off the pace was Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal, who carded a solid round of two-under par 70, to take the second place on the leaderboard with an aggregate of -3. In third place was M Alam followed by Muhammad Munir, Sajjad Khan, Muhammad Naeem and Matloob Ahmed.

In the amateurs’ category, PAF’s Zubair Hussain carded 74 in the third and final round to win the amateurs title by two strokes. Title favourite Taimoor Khan of Peshawar finished off with 76 to take the runner-up place. In third position was Raj Israr followed by M Sharif.

In the ladies category, Daniah Syed won the title ahead of national champion Humna Amjad while Aania Farooq finished third.

In a one-day match held for members of KGC, Wing Commander Atif Hussain Khan carded a superb round of 75 to win the title. Flying Officer Nadeem Iftikhar finished second followed by Arsalan Shikoh. The four-day championship carrying a prize purse of Rs8.2 million will conclude on Sunday (today).