Index in doubt

This letter refers to the article 'Government rejects TI report, questions its credibility’ (Jan25, 2020) by Asim Yasin and Mumtaz Alvi. With the exception of a few projects, no specific allegations of corruption have surfaced relating to the top leadership of the PTI. Rather, the inaction of the bureaucracy has been attributed to slowing down of development work and the threat of NAB in the minds of government functionaries. Contrary to the report of Transparency International the people, in opinion polls, have generally labeled the PTI leadership as less corrupt but incompetent. The perception index of TI is therefore questionable.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston