Youth commits suicide, cop shot dead

PESHAWAR: A Christian youth committed suicide in Chamkani while a police constable was shot dead in Shaheed Abad locality on Saturday.

According to a police official, Irshad Masih of Christian Colony said that his son Mohsin Masih, 26, committed suicide by shooting himself. The official said the body was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. Meanwhile, unidentified attackers shot dead Constable Farman in Shaheed Abad locality. Police said that they were investigating the case to find if the deceased had an enmity.