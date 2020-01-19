Basharat flays Fawad over criticism of Punjab govt

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Saturday condemned the criticism by Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry of the performance of the Punjab government, saying that it was not based on facts.

In a statement issued to the media, Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had set an example of governance through efficiency and simplicity and not only broke the tradition of building additional camp offices but also reduced the expenses of the Chief Minister's House.

Raja Basharat said that half a financial year still left, it was not pertinent to estimate the use of development budget at this stage. He said that in the most difficult financial situation, the Punjab government had paid attention to the development of every sector in the last 16 months.

Especially according to the vision of PTI, the Punjab government has reduced the rate of corruption by adopting austerity and transparency.

The provincial law minister said that six new hospitals and a university in each district were being set up in the deprived areas of Punjab. "Punjab government is providing shelter, food and treatment to millions of poor and needy people. Punjab Assembly in its first year made record legislation, while under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Programme, the project of construction of houses for the low-income people in Punjab is being implemented rapidly."

He said that the chief minister had given confidence and independence to police and today Punjab had become a place of peace.

Raja Basharat said that the Orange Train was going to start regular operations from March 23, while for the first time in history, special attention was being paid to the development of southern Punjab. The developmental projects started in the province have no precedence in the past. He said that all the ministers of the cabinet of Sardar Usman Buzdar were competent and diligent, engaged in the selfless service to their people and they had not financial scandals