Fri Jan 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Govt asked to handle flour shortage in KP

National

Our Correspondent
NOWSHERA: The Atta Dealers Association here on Saturday asked the government to take corrective steps to handle the shortage of the wheat flour and avoid a serious crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a press conference at the Nowshera Press Club, Atta Dealers Association Nowshera President Akram Shah, Majeedullah and others said that they had warned the government about the shortage of the wheat flour but no steps were taken.

They said that a conspiracy was being hatched to deprive the atta dealers of their livelihood. The traders said that they had to spend a lot of money on the renewal of their licenses, but they were being deprived of their livelihood.

Meanwhile, the nanbais in Peshawar have also announced to go on strike from Monday.

