General duties for doctors, other staff banned

LAHORE : Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Usman banned all kinds of appointments of doctors and other staff members of P&SHD on general duties on Saturday. It was observed that officers appointed on general duties were found absent from their acquired posts generally.

While ending a destructive malpractice of appointment of doctors and staff to the seats of their own choice, the secretary said that doctors and staff members would perform their duties on their allotted seats only. Meanwhile, no more doctors and staff will be appointed on general duty as attachés, special and temporary basis. The department was directed to ensure the implementation of the decision letter and spirit and report back in one week. He also abolished the practice of appointment of staff members on multiple posts. He warned, “Strict action will be taken against law breakers. We are ensuring best health facilities across the province and this is only possible when malpractice of, already allocated staff’s appointments to their favorite posts, is completely abolished. Meanwhile, Muhammad Usman conducted interviews for 13 vacant administration level seats on district level on Saturday. All the interviewees were on duty officers of grade 18 to grade 20. The breakdown of vacant seats in 13 districts of the province includes District Health Officer Preventive (11), CEO (1) and MS (1). Some 54 candidates were shortlisted owing to their previous service record, working experience and qualification. Aspiring candidates were given seven days for submitting their applications. It was maintained by the secretary that for improvement in the health sector it was necessary merit was upheld when appointing officials on important posts. He said, “Following the vision of the Punjab government, we are ensuring merit on all levels.” Interviews are being conducted for the appointment of DHO Preventive in Gujranwala, Kasur, Multan, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, and Nankana Sahib. Moreover, DHO Preventive will also be hired in other districts including Bahawalpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin.