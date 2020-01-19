QWP leader terms Punjab’s wheat flour ban unconstitutional

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday termed unconstitutional the ban on the transportation of wheat flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab.

“KP produces more gas and electricity than its consumption and the surplus energy is supplied to the rest of the country particularly Punjab to run its industries,” he told a meeting of party workers from PK-60 at Shabqadar tehsil.

The Qaumi Watan Party leader said that if one province had the right to have control over its resources then KP should also be allowed to exercise its authority over its own resources.

Criticizing the government, Sikandar Sherpao said the move would trigger wheat flour crisis in the province at a time when the price of the commodity had already registered a sharp increase due to its short supply.

He added that the people were facing difficulty to buy wheat flour and other essential food items due to the rising inflation.

The Qaumi Watan Party leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers particularly the Punjab government should avoid taking such controversial steps as it could disturb the law and order situation.

“This controversial step is not only against the spirit of the constitution, but would also damage federalism,” he feared, urging the government to dissuade from taking such measures that could plunge the country into a serious crisis.

“Wheat flour is a staple food so its unavailability may not bode well for the rulers,” he remarked, adding that the government was duty bound to ensure the provision of the essential food items to the people at subsidised rates.