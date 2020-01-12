PCP becomes voice of people with 91pc complaint resolution

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has become the most effective and easily available tool of redressing public complaints with a complaint resolution of 91.32 per cent. Thus it has become the voice of the people of Pakistan.

Appreciating its utility and effectiveness, people from all walks of life can be found on the registered members list of Pakistan Citizen Portal. Pakistan Citizen Portal was established on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create a robust link between the government and the people of Pakistan. The Portal has enabled the citizens to highlight their issues and seek intervention at the highest level for their resolution.

According to the latest data, out of 1397537 registered members of PCP, 48349 are students, 34995 businessmen, 33277 engineers, 20025 civil servants, 16437 teachers, 14579 from corporate sector, 9542 belong to the armed forces, 8816 doctors, 6841 social workers, 4616 lawyers, 2990 senior citizens/retired, 2615 political worker, 2309 journalists and 1695 persons belong to the NGO sector.

A total of 1653045 complaints have been received so far from over 1.3 million registered members. Out of these 1552529 (93.92%) have originated from in-land, 94880 (5.74%) from overseas Pakistanis and 5636 (0.34%) from foreigners.

Province wise break-up shows that 726133 (43.93%) complaints originated from Punjab with 686283 successfully resolved. Out of 564207 complaints related to the federal government 527779 have been resolved so far, whereas 189425 out of 201177 complaints from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12931 out of 15316 from Balochistan have been resolved while 86404 (62.6%) complaints out of 137946 from Sindh have been resolved till date.

The data shows that so far 11151 complaints have been received from over twenty three hundred journalists who are registered members of the Citizen Portal. Out of 11151 complaints, 10203 have been resolved with 91% resolution rate.

Similarly, out of 11151 complaints, 5363 complaints related to Punjab, 4071 federal government, 1002 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 543 Sindh, 83 Balochistan, 82 Islamabad Capital Territory, 05 Gilgit Baltistan and 02 complaints were related to government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Category-wise complaints status data states that out of total 1653045 complaints, 340339 related to municipal services, 299701 energy and power, 179004 education, 132161 human rights, 101153 law & order, 97764 health, 60858 communication, 60605 transport, 60496 development projects, 60207 land & revenue, 52427 overseas Pakistanis, 47293 media cyber crimes, 28450 excise & taxation, 18400 environment and forests, 18063 investment, 16639 NADRA, 14435 licenses and certificates, 13867 agriculture, 11784 immigration and passports, 11168 youth affairs, 4624 FBR, 3194 disaster emergency, 573 poverty alleviation and social safety, 414 banking and 277 related to SECP.

Top ten officers with successful resolution of the complaints remained MD SNGPL with 93836 resolutions, CEO Mepco (38434), Complaint Manager Iesco (27616), CEO Pesco (22406), CEO Fesco (21331), Chairman PTA (14250), CEO Gepco (13311), CEO Hesco (12976), Governor State Bank of Pakistan (11804) and CEO Sepco with 10255 resolved complaints.

The officers with highest number of super-escalated complaints have been Municipal Commissioner District Municipal Corporation Karachi East with 4942 complaints, Superintendent Engineer, East, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (3775), Municipal Commissioner DMC Korangi (3018), Ombudsman, Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) (2849), Kamyab Jawan Department National Bank of Pakistan (2279), Municipal Commissioner DMC Karachi West (2007), Superintendent Engineer South, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (1665), Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (1519), Regional Transport Authority Karachi (718) and Municipal Committee Qasimabad District Hyderabad with 654 complaints. Super-escalated complaints are those complaints which remain unresolved beyond specified time limit.

While encouraging the people to utilize this facility, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also made it very clear that no leniency will shown to any government official who neglects his duty in addressing complaints reported on Citizen Portal.