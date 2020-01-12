close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 12, 2020

Iran plane crash: Pilot’s widow ‘urged husband not to fly’

World

 
January 12, 2020

KIEV: The widow of the captain of a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed in Iran said she had urged her husband not to fly the plane because of security fears in their final conversation.

Katerina Gaponenko told Sky News that she and Volodymyr, who have two young daughters, had expected the flight from Kiev to Tehran and back to be cancelled given the escalating tensions between the US and Iran. When it was not, she said she felt very worried.

She recalled their final conversation on the day he left Ukraine. She said: “I asked him: ‘Do not fly, do not do it.’ But he said: ‘We can’t backtrack, if it is not me, there is no one else. If it flies on schedule, I need to fly.’ I asked him to stay.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World