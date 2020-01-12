PM said no NRO but it happened: Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday blasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying he could not be trusted.

In a media talk here, he said the PPP was not in favour of voting for the Army Act Amendment Bill but Nawaz Sharif showed cleverness. He alleged that Nawaz sold out his party votes.

He set the price of his party’s National Assembly members and senators and secured his three billion pounds, Aitzaz claimed, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was saying that he would not give NRO while NRO has already happened. Unfortunately, the civilian supremacy was not seen in the country at any time.

Commenting on the Army Act, he said the appointment of the army chief is discretion of the prime minister and the president and he could also be relieved from his office.

The majority of Indian population wants to stop Modi’s moves, he said while talking on the situation in India.

India has locked down held Kashmir for over five months and the people of the country have come forward against the move.

Commenting on India’s contentious citizenship law, the PPP leader said the world is now taking notice of the controversial law.