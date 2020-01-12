Mustafa Kamal elected RBA president

RAWALPINDI: Syed Ghulam Mustafa Kamal Shah elected as President and Chaudhry Yasir Mahmood Chattah were elected as the General Secretary of Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA) respectively here on Saturday.

Similarly, Syed Sakhawat Hussain has been elected as Vice President and Waqas Kayani for the Joint Secretary in this regard.

The nominated President Syed Ghulam Mustafa Kamal Shah got 1461 while his opponent Mohammed Asghar Gondal got only 382 votes. Yasir Chatta won 795 for General Secretary and his opponents Chaudhry Salahuddin got 608 and Imran Yousuf Niazi got 571. The elected Joint Secretary Muhammad Waqas Kayani got 1201 votes and opposition Malik Shahbaz Rasheed got 691 votes.

There were foolproof security arrangements during the non-stop polling from 8am to 4pm, as soon as the election results were announced at night, the nominee leader thanked the lawyers for their commitment to fulfil their promises.

The supporters of elected representatives raised slogans in favour of their candidates on the occasion. ­