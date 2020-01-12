Zubair moves into 2nd round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Zubair Tahir (Punjab) won his opening round match against Muhammad Waqas (Sindh) 3-1 as the Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Snooker Championship got underway here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall on Saturday.
Zubair won 49-19, 63-28, 47-55, 60-27 to check into the next round.
Results: Syed Anus Zafar (Sindh) bt Syed Bilal Shah (Bal) 3-0 (53-17, 56-21, 77-27); Ahtisham Asghar (Pjb) bt Shawais Moris (KP) 3-1 (42-37, 62-09, 41-49, 50-19); Fardeen (Pjb) bt Mohaib Kasi (Bal) 3-0 (56-32, 66-30, 60-37); Malik Muzammil Khan (KP) bt Umer Junaid (Sindh) 3-1 (38-71, 49-26, 46-16, 74-22); Zubair Tahir (Pjb) bt Muhammad Waqas (Sindh) 3-1 (49-19, 63-28, 47-55, 60-27); M Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Jawad Ali (Bal) 3-0 (65-27, 68-14, 69-12); Shaikh Qamber (Sindh) bt Zohaib Mustafa (Isb) 3-0 (78-71, 67-50, 58-42); Muhammad Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Awais Ahmed (KP) 3-0 (60-9, 62-19, 58-18); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt Muhammad Ibrar (KP) 3-1 (65-76, 79-8(50), 56-11, 62-26).
ISLAMABAD: Zubair Tahir (Punjab) won his opening round match against Muhammad Waqas (Sindh) 3-1 as the Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Snooker Championship got underway here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall on Saturday.
Zubair won 49-19, 63-28, 47-55, 60-27 to check into the next round.
Results: Syed Anus Zafar (Sindh) bt Syed Bilal Shah (Bal) 3-0 (53-17, 56-21, 77-27); Ahtisham Asghar (Pjb) bt Shawais Moris (KP) 3-1 (42-37, 62-09, 41-49, 50-19); Fardeen (Pjb) bt Mohaib Kasi (Bal) 3-0 (56-32, 66-30, 60-37); Malik Muzammil Khan (KP) bt Umer Junaid (Sindh) 3-1 (38-71, 49-26, 46-16, 74-22); Zubair Tahir (Pjb) bt Muhammad Waqas (Sindh) 3-1 (49-19, 63-28, 47-55, 60-27); M Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Jawad Ali (Bal) 3-0 (65-27, 68-14, 69-12); Shaikh Qamber (Sindh) bt Zohaib Mustafa (Isb) 3-0 (78-71, 67-50, 58-42); Muhammad Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Awais Ahmed (KP) 3-0 (60-9, 62-19, 58-18); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt Muhammad Ibrar (KP) 3-1 (65-76, 79-8(50), 56-11, 62-26).