Light rain likely in Karachi on Sunday evening

The Met office has predicted light rain in Karachi on Sunday evening under the influence of a westerly weather system that has entered the country from the neighbouring Iran and is causing heavy rains and snowfall in the Balochistan province.

“Light rain is expected in Karachi on Sunday evening or night through a westerly disturbance that would cause rains in most of the Sindh province. This system is already resulting in heavy rains and snowfall in the Balochistan province,” said Anjum Nazir, a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi, on Saturday.

Like elsewhere in the country, Karachi is also in the grip of a cold wave although the temperature in the port city remains pleasant as compared to other cities and regions of the country, Nazim said and added that despite gusty cold winds, the minimum temperature remained 12 degrees Celsius on Friday night, while maximum daytime temperature was 24 degrees Celsius.

“Cloudy/partly cloudy weather is expected on Sunday in Karachi with chances of light rain. There would also be cold winds, but their gust would be lesser than what it is today.”