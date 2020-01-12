Gold prices up Rs800/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates increased Rs800/tola in the local market on Saturday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates rose to Rs90,300/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices raised Rs686 to Rs77,418.
In the international market, gold rates increased $11 to $1,562/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Gold rates increased Rs800/tola in the local market on Saturday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates rose to Rs90,300/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices raised Rs686 to Rs77,418.
In the international market, gold rates increased $11 to $1,562/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.