Sat Jan 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

Gold prices up Rs800/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates increased Rs800/tola in the local market on Saturday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates rose to Rs90,300/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices raised Rs686 to Rs77,418.

In the international market, gold rates increased $11 to $1,562/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

