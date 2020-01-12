Gold prices up Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates increased Rs800/tola in the local market on Saturday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates rose to Rs90,300/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices raised Rs686 to Rs77,418.

In the international market, gold rates increased $11 to $1,562/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.