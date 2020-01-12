Adolescent health

Adolescent health is an issue of paramount importance. Around 1.2 billion people, or one in every six of the world’s population, are adolescents aged 10 to 19. Pakistan currently has the largest population of young people ever recorded in its history. Promoting healthy behaviour during adolescence and taking steps to protect young people from health risks is critical for the prevention of health problems in adulthood. Unfortunately, the health of our future generation is in grave danger in Pakistan. Mammoth proportions of our youngsters indulge in smoking or are exposed to second-hand smoke at home or in public places. In addition, usage of drugs like cannabis is on the rise. According to a recent report, Karachi is the highest consumer of cannabis after New York. Furthermore our younger generation is afflicted by sedentary lifestyles, involving minimal physical activity, a poor diet heavy on fast food and carbonated drinks and the excessive use of electronic devices like smart-phones.

This is a recipe for disaster as far as our youth’s future heath is concerned. It is time for our government to give the aforementioned issues their due importance and to try and avert the imminent health crisis. It is also important to address these issues through our education system in schools and colleges, to increase awareness and highlight the importance of these problems, which are often taken trivially. The future of our country is intimately linked to the health of our youngsters and the efforts we undertake to preserve it.

Dr Javaid Khan

Karachi