JI Kashmir march today

Islamabad: Senator Sirajul Haq, Jamaat-e- Islami (JI) ameer will lead a Kashmir March in the federal capital on Sunday afternoon to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to Secretary Information, JI, Islamabad, Sajjad Ahmad Abbasi, the Kashmir March will start from Khyber Plaza, Jinnah Avenue (Blue Area) at 1 pm and will end at D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, Shamsur Rehman Swati, the president of the National Labour Federation (NLF) has announced support of the Kashmir March.

He said the NLF leadership along with a large number of labourers and workers would participate in the march.

The Islamabad Traffic Police has announced alternate traffic plan for the Kashmir March. The Jinnah Avenue will remain closed for traffic till 10 pm.