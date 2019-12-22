Russian admiral visits naval establishments

Russian Federation Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich Yevmenov has visited various naval facilities in Lahore and Karachi during his ongoing visit to Pakistan.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said the Russian admiral also called on field commanders of the Pakistan Navy as he visited the two cities. Admiral Anatolyevich also paid a visit to the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum where he laid a floral wreath. He separately called on the commander Pakistan Fleet, commander Karachi and commander Coast in their offices in Karachi and the commander Central Punjab in Lahore.

The Russian admiral also viewed the Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, and the Pakistan Naval Academy and Marines Training Centre in Karachi where he was also briefed on their operations.

He also expressed his desire for enhancing mutual cooperation to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The Pakistan Navy said it expected the visit of the Russian Federation Navy commander-in-chief would help promote the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in general and their navies in particular.