Nawaz Sharif health report submitted to LHC

LAHORE: The lawyer of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday filed with an additional registrar of the Lahore High Court a medical report showing the health of his client is still not well.

The report submitted by Advocate Amjad Pervez was duly attested by the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom as Nawaz is in London to have treatment with a conditional permission granted to him by the LHC.

The court had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad initially for four weeks, giving him bail on medical grounds. The lawyers of Nawaz were directed to keep filing his fortnightly medical reports.

The report stated that Nawaz is still receiving treatment for the stability of his platelets while he has also developed a problem in his main artery. It said the process for a complete diagnosis of Nawaz is still under way. Doctors in London have advised him to do walk twice a day and cautioned him against air travel till his health condition is not stable.