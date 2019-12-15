Martyred FC man laid to rest in Bannu

BANNU: The Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel martyred on Friday in Tank district was laid to rest with state honours in Domail tehsil here on Saturday.

Sepoy Mohsin, along with his colleague, Yaseen, was going to a mosque to offer ‘Juma’ prayers when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them. The two embraced martyrdom on the spot. They were posted at the FC checkpost in the Raghzai Manjhi area in the limits of Gomal Bazaar Police Station.

A large number of people, including military and civil officials, attended the funeral prayers at Musakhel village in Domail tehsil. He was laid to rest with state honours in his ancestral graveyard.