close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Martyred FC man laid to rest in Bannu

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

BANNU: The Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel martyred on Friday in Tank district was laid to rest with state honours in Domail tehsil here on Saturday.

Sepoy Mohsin, along with his colleague, Yaseen, was going to a mosque to offer ‘Juma’ prayers when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them. The two embraced martyrdom on the spot. They were posted at the FC checkpost in the Raghzai Manjhi area in the limits of Gomal Bazaar Police Station.

A large number of people, including military and civil officials, attended the funeral prayers at Musakhel village in Domail tehsil. He was laid to rest with state honours in his ancestral graveyard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan