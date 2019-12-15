Gold prices continue to rise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates went up by Rs150/tola in the local market on Saturday.
All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said the gold rates increased to Rs84,850/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices were up by Rs129 to Rs72,746.
In the international market, bullion rates rose $4 to $1,476/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market were trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
