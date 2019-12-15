UN urged to help avert Muslim genocide in India

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim has expressed serious concerns over persecution and victimisation of Muslims on a mass level in India, especially in the recent past after the BJP government of Narendra Modi took power.

In a statement issued from JI headquarters at Mansoora on Saturday, Ameerul Azim demanded the UN and international rights groups take immediate action to avert another Rohingya-like Muslim genocide crisis in India.

The JI secretary general said the international community should not act as a silent spectator over persecution of Muslims in the so-called biggest democracy of the world. He said the anti-Muslim agenda of the BJP government was no more a secret. He said it was a unique example in the world history that millions of people were deprived of citizenship just because they were the followers of Islam.

He said Hindutva gangs were hurling life threats to Muslims who were not ready to leave India just because they were living there for decades. The Modi government, said Azim, was backing the torture and persecution of Muslims in every nook and corner of India.

The controversial citizenship bill, he said, was another fascist act of the BJP government after the abrogation of the special status of India-Held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, addressing volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he said the government lost its credibility before the people due to its hollow claims to bring about change and turn the country into a Madina-like-state.

He appreciated the welfare activities of Al-Khidmat Foundation in every area of Pakistan, saying the country would turn into a welfare state within a few years if the government started work with the same spirit.

JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch termed the attack on IJT workers in the International Islamic University, Islamabad, by an ethnic armed group a conspiracy against the restoration of student unions in the country after four decades.

Addressing different delegations at Mansoora on Saturday, he said political parties, judiciary and students were strongly demanding restoration of student unions but a typical mindset was opposing the demand. He said attack on the peaceful exhibition at the university was reflection of the mindset which worked under the patronage of those whose politics was based on prejudices, ethnicity, region and language.

He said the Islami Jamiat Talaba was the most organised and popular student organisation in the country which was above of these prejudices.

Baloch also appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to play his role in ending the prevailing dispute between lawyers and doctors.