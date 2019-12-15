Punjab has established seven special economic zones, says minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said Punjab is the first province in the country which has established two special economic zones in the private sector and five special economic zones in the public sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The minister expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Punjab chief minister's "Hunarmand Nujawan Programme" at Expo Centre, Johar Town, here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony while federal and provincial ministers, members of parliament and people belongings to various fields of life attended the event.

He said two billion dollar foreign investment had been witnessed in Faisalabad Industrial Estates, while industries of one billion dollar had been set up and agreements of one billion dollar investment with foreign companies had also been inked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad on January 3, 2020, the minister said.

The minister said positive results had come of the implementation of price control mechanism and prices of essential items had stabilised.

He said empowerment of youths was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab government was moving forward under the leadership of the chief minister to achieve the target.

The target of imparting technical education to 2.5 million children had been given under the Punjab growth strategy 2023. The Tevta would impart training to 875,000 students under the strategy, he added.

The minister said the Tevta was giving training to 90,000 students every year. Under the "Hunarmand Nujawan Programme" it will train additional 100,000 students every year and the chief minister had given additional Rs 1,500 million funds for the purpose.

The Punjab Skill Development Authority has been established and all institutions of technical education will work under one umbrella, he added.

Aslam Iqbal said the programme of revival of the cottage industry was being launched soon. Under the programme, Rs 1 to Rs3 lakh would be given as a loan.

Similarly, a big programme had been prepared to facilitate skilled force for starting their business and up to Rs 3million will be given to an applicant to start his/her business. The special package was being given to female candidates on the direction of the chief minister, he concluded.