SA likely to play three T20s in Pakistan in March

LAHORE: South Africa team will most likely to tour Pakistan in March next year for a three match T20 International series.

Pakistan Cricket Board is optimistic of South Africa and Ireland touring the country for future series. According to an official of the PCB, Pakistan are in the process of inviting South Africa for three Twenty20 Internationals in March 2020 as well as Ireland. On South Africa had turned down Pakistan’s request for the tour, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said discussions with CSA were still ongoing.

“In fact they have responded very positively to our invitation and we are pretty confident they will come over for the T20 series,” Wasim Khan said. Pakistan has also invited Ireland and Afghanistan to send their teams to Pakistan next year to play white ball and red ball series but are still awaiting confirmations.

“Our main priority is to ensure that Test and international cricket is now played regularly in Pakistan and teams have no problems coming here,” he said. “We are confident that once we host the entire Pakistan Super League in Pakistan early next year it will become easier for other boards to make decisions on playing in Pakistan. We want our home series to now be played in Pakistan instead of neutral venues.”

Sri Lanka became the first team to visit Pakistan for a Test after 10 years. In 2009, teams stopped touring Pakistan afetr the terror attack in Lahore which targeted the Sri Lankan team.