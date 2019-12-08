PML-N leaders put their heads together in London

LONDON: A group of PML-N leaders Saturday met with Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to discuss the party’s role in various parliamentary matters including the pending legislation on the army chief’s tenure and the suspended appointments of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Among those present in the meeting were the PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, PML-N Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanvir Hussain, former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Engineer Amir Muqam and Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan.

The leaders met at Maroush Garden on Edgware Road, London and are currently staying at the Avenfield apartments to inquire after Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to reporters after the emerging, Khawaja Asif said Shahbaz was briefed on the parliamentary issues, which arose in the recent weeks, as well as non-parliamentary matters that Pakistan was facing.

“His guidance was sought on these issues. We will formulate the party’s policy on these matters upon our return to Pakistan. The issue of the army chief’s extension cannot be commented upon until issuance of a detailed judgment,” said Khawaja Asif.

He also said if fresh elections were to take place, their stance was that the first step should be an in-house change not for the sake of perpetuating the change but for the sake of holding new elections.

He said 190 million pounds settlement by the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain did not come under discussion.

After the party meeting, the PML-N leaders reached the Avenfield where Hussain Nawaz Sharif and others welcomed them.

The PML-N leaders met with Muhammad Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

It is worth mentioning that prior to meeting the PML-N leaders, Shahbaz held an important meeting with Nawaz Sharif in which the country’s political situation was discussed.

Shahbaz said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not aware of the problems of the countrymen.

He said Dr. Adnan Khan will give any update on the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz said he harboured malice towards the opposition and was completely unaware of the national issues.