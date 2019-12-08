JI's Sirajul Haq asks govt to expose, proceed against attackers of media offices

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has condemned the attack on media offices, saying the government will be ultimately held responsible for such acts if it is unable to expose and proceed against the elements involved in the violence against journalists and media offices.

The PTI government needs to understand that it is impossible to control the media in the age of information, he said while talking to journalists after addressing the Northern Punjab Youth Leadership Convention at Mansoora on Saturday.

The rulers, he said, on one side were fooling the youths through the tactics like “Digital Pakistan” while on the other side they were trying to curb the media. He said he feared the government’s claim to bring about revolution in technology sector would also meet the same fate as of its all other slogans it made during the election campaign.

To a question, he said no idea of “in-house change” or any other option had so far come under consultation among the political parties. However, he added, there was no harm if the country was going toward mid-term polls. But, he clarified the JI would not support any undemocratic move to oust the government. He advised the government to act wisely and avoid creating any drama on the issue of extension of tenure of the chief of army staff.

He said skyrocketing inflation and unemployment had made the life of the common miserable. People, he added, were unable to meet daily expenditure and afford the education of their children. He said thousands of people had lost their jobs in the past 15 months of the PTI government. The educated youths, he said, were frustrated seeing no employment opportunities in government and private sectors.

He said the parliament was inactive and a one-man show was going on in the country. He said the PTI government had badly failed to contest the case of Kashmir. He said the jugular vein of the country was in control of the enemy but Islamabad was silent. He said it was time to act bravely in support of the people of Kashmir. He said the JI would hold Kashmir March in Islamabad on December 22 to show solidarity with the Kashmir brethren.