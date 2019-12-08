People visit President’s House

Islamabad : The doors of the President House were once again opened for the public on Saturday in line with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s policy to give the common people easy access to the different state-owned buildings.

According to the officials of the President House, the people were allowed to visit the designated areas in the House from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. after meeting the set procedure for entry.

The weekly off and the sunny cozy Saturday morning prompted people, belonging to different sections of society, to get an easy opportunity by having very informative and memorable visit to the House. They took stroll in the sprawling lawns and selfies with their dear and near ones.

A number of people along with their families and kids continued arriving at the House to get rare glimpses of the historical building including the famous hall, where different official ceremonies, functions and gatherings are being regularly held.

The hall is also designated for the oath taking ceremonies of various state functionaries including the prime minister. Last year, for the first time in the country’s history, the President House had opened its doors for the public. In the past, these buildings had been inaccessible to the public.

The governor houses located in different provinces had already been opened to the general public including the Governor Houses in Karachi (Sindh), Lahore (Punjab), Murree and Peshawar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). The President House nestled between the Parliament House and the Prime Minister’s House, in the past, had been once the most powerful seat in the country’s politics as prior to the unanimous adoption of the much trumpeted 18th Amendment by the parliament, the former presidents enjoyed discretionary powers leading to dissolution of different democratic governments.