CITY PULSE: Aalmi Urdu Conference

The Arts Council is hosting the 12th Aalmi Urdu Conference until December 8, giving the people of the city an opportunity to be a part of activities and events designed to celebrate our national language. Call 021-99213092 for more information.

Unexplored Talent of Women

The Easel Art Gallery is hosting Tayyaba Asif, Afsheen Rind, Ayesha Khan and Shaima Umer’s art exhibition titled ‘Unexplored Talent of Women’ until December 8. Call 021-35169399 for more information.

Navigating Matter

The Koel Gallery is hosting Maryam Rahman and Haider Ali Naqvi’s art exhibition titled ‘Navigating Matter’ until December 9. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

When A Grown Man Plays With Dolls

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Paul-Mehdi Rizvi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘When A Grown Man Plays With Dolls: A Pictorial Exploration of Late Cinematics’ until December 9. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.