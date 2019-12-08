Indian police investigated over killings of rape suspects

SHADNAGAR, India: A top Indian rights group launched an investigation on Saturday into a police shooting of four rape-murder suspects, after accusations they were gunned down to assuage public anger.

News of the investigation came as the country reeled after the death on Friday of a woman who had been set on fire on her way to a sexual assault hearing. Police said that they shot the four suspects, who had been in custody for a week, early Friday after they snatched officers´ guns during a re-enactment at the crime scene organised by detectives. Their deaths prompted celebrations, with hundreds heading to the scene and showering officers with flower petals, as politicians, celebrities and sports stars congratulated police on social media.