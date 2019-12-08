close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 8, 2019

Indian police investigated over killings of rape suspects

World

AFP
December 8, 2019

SHADNAGAR, India: A top Indian rights group launched an investigation on Saturday into a police shooting of four rape-murder suspects, after accusations they were gunned down to assuage public anger.

News of the investigation came as the country reeled after the death on Friday of a woman who had been set on fire on her way to a sexual assault hearing. Police said that they shot the four suspects, who had been in custody for a week, early Friday after they snatched officers´ guns during a re-enactment at the crime scene organised by detectives. Their deaths prompted celebrations, with hundreds heading to the scene and showering officers with flower petals, as politicians, celebrities and sports stars congratulated police on social media.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World