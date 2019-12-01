COMSATS’ workshop next week

Islamabad :The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) – an inter-governmental organization based in Islamabad has partnered with The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), Italy, and The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), Turkey, to organize the International workshop titled ‘Learning about Sustainability, SDGs and Global Challenges’. The event, which is being hosted by TUBITAK, will be held on 3-5 December 2019, in Gebze, Turkey, says a press release.

The aim of the workshop is to provide an overview and training on the concept of sustainable development, the rationale of SDGs, importance of targets set as benchmarks for monitoring the progress of the implementation processes; and on the planetary boundaries.

The focus is on the Least Developed Countries and S&T Lagging countries, especially those that are members of COMSATS and TWAS. The workshop is based on presentations by four experts on the topics of SDGs, climate, energy and biodiversity.