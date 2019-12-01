Not satisfied with Punjab govt’s performance: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: All sides have agreed to give extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, claimed Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday.

While talking to the media at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here, he said there was no need to amend the Constitution as the COAS extension could be resolved through a simple majority in the parliament. In case of non-availability of the simple majority, the entire parliament could extend support for the extension, he added.

The minister said he has not expressed satisfaction with the performance of Punjab government as the province is confronting inflation and bad law and order situation. He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has learnt everything now and he would improve things. Sh Rashid said he was supportive of construction of universities and restoration of the student unions. He said: “Kashmir is our jugular vein and I had suggested to PM Khan for addressing rallies in Kashmir, during a federal cabinet session.”

According to Sheikh, “the opposition leadership has nothing left to launch criticism of the incumbent government.” Those talking of another NRO (deal) must remember Imran Khan’s commitment of not pardoning the culprits, he added. The minister claimed: “A mafia is hatching conspiracies against Imran Khan-led government, but it could not stir chaos in the country. The army chief is fully backing the democratic government,” added Sh Rashid.

While criticising the opposition leaders, the minister said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would soon find himself empty-handed. He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif is not practicing to write letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Shahbaz is now spending holidays at the expense of the ailment of his elder brother, former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif. A plea bargain was expected for former president Asif Ali Zardari by March next year, he claimed.

To a question, Sh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year tenure. The railways minister said the Pakistani nation is firmly standing with China by rejecting all international conspiracies being hatched against Beijing and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.