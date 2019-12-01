Arsenal interim boss coy about managing full-time

LONDON: Freddie Ljungberg will take charge of Arsenal for the first time as interim manager on Sunday (today) against Norwich but said on Saturday he is unsure whether full-time management appeals to him.

The 42-year-old Swede — who was a member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ side under Arsene Wenger in the 2003/04 season — has been put in charge after Unai Emery’s undistinguished 18 month reign came to an end on Friday.

However, Ljungberg — who was an assistant to Emery — told Sky Sports it was too early to say whether being a manager on a permanent basis would be to his liking.

“We’ll see in the future,” said Ljungberg. “At the moment I’m learning the trade. “This is a big responsibility and the moment I’m just taking it game by game.”

Ljungberg’s first task will be to arrest the slump that has seen the Gunners fail to win in seven matches — their worst run since 1992 when George Graham’s side failed to win in eight.

Arsenal are presently eighth in the Premier League table, eight points off the fourth and final Champions League spot.