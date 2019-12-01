Govt has set direction for real development, says Omar Ayub

HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said on Saturday that the government set the direction of real development and prosperity of the country which had encouraged the trend of investment in the country. He expressed these views while talking to participants of public meetings that he addressed after the inauguration of gas supply project in Pind Gujran and Khalabat township areas here on Saturday.

He claimed that when the PTI took over, the national exchequer was almost depleted and the national economy was facing worst-ever melt down. “But the well-planned policies of the sitting government have put the country on the track to real development,” he claimed, adding that the country was now investment-friendly and that trend was on the rise.

He said that the team led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was working diligently on the economic turnaround and the policies devised by the government would soon usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

About his constituency, he told that there would be not a single village without the basic facilities especially the electricity and gas as he was committed to honouring his promises that he made with the people during the election campaign.