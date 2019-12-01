CM Mahmood Khan directs Finance Dept to release funds for uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the Finance Department to ensure timely release of required funds for all development schemes in the province.

Chairing two different meetings on development schemes of Swat and other districts, he also directed for realistic alignment for the Matta bypass road.

Chief Minister was briefed in detail regarding the status of works on different development schemes in Swat and Asian Development Bank assisted projects in the province, said a handout.

The chief minister also called for separate detailed presentations regarding the status of work on Swat Expressway and JICA assisted projects of rural roads throughout the province.

With regards to the status of roads in Swat, the chief minister was informed that the construction work on Mangwaltan to Toha road has been completed for which Rs127 million were released out of the total allocated amount of Rs136 million.

The chief minister directed the Finance Department to ensure release of Rs100 million in March next year to speed up the construction work on Kalam-Gabral road.

The meeting was informed that Mingora-Jambil road and the 35 km long Manglawar-Malam Jabba road would be completed within the stipulated time.

Regarding the infrastructure development, the chief minister was informed regarding progress of work on Civil Hospital Madian, Saidu Medical College, Jehanzeb College, District Jail Swat, RHC, Bar Shawar and RHC in Matta. The meeting was informed that 95 percent work has been completed regarding the establishment of academic block in Saidu Medical College.

The chief minister was briefed regarding the work on Bagh Dehri irrigation scheme, development of irrigation facilities, construction of causeway and flood protection works, restoration of small irrigation channels and ponds in Matta, construction of roads along natural drains, water channels and flood carrier channels in Matta.

Mahmood Khan asked the quarters concerned to make necessary changes in the proposed alignment for Matta bypass keeping in view the possible flood damages in future directing that the protection of population should also be ensured as much as possible.