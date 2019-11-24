Nadra submits its reply to IHC in Hamdullah’s citizenship case

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Saturday submitted its reply to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case related to the suspension of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah’s citizenship.

The Nadra reply says that the department has conducted its inquiry, but neither found old CNIC of Hafiz Hamdullah, nor his family link in the record.

Nadra, in its reply, requested the court to reject Hamdullah plea, as he was declared an Afghan national on 12 December 2018.

Earlier, Nadra, through its order U/S 18(1) and 17(2), blocked Hafiz Hamdullah’s CNIC by terming him a “confirmed alien” and also directed all the TV channels to refrain from inviting and projecting Hamdullah Saboor in their programmes, talk shows, news etc.

In his petition, Hafiz Hamdullah stated that his Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) has been blocked and requested the court to nullify Nadra’s decision and stop the Interior Ministry from taking any further action.

Earlier during hearing, Justice Athar Minallah inquired about Hafiz Hamdullah’s children and their CNICs. The applicant’s counsel told that they hold national identity cards and one of his sons is serving in Pakistan Army.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that how can the nationality of a person questioned who is willing to sacrifice his son for the motherland.

Hearing the arguments, the IHC suspended the Nadra’s decision of cancelling Hafiz Hamdullah’s citizenship and barred the database and registration authority and the Interior Ministry from further action till next order.