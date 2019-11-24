PM Imran Khan making ‘irresponsible, mean’ statements on Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif says Prime Minister Imran Khan has made irresponsible and mean statements about the health of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, discrediting doctors appointed by his own government and from his own Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

On Friday, the PM took a dig at Nawaz Sharif, saying he had suddenly recovered and looked perfectly fine, as he got a glimpse of the London-bound air ambulance.

Shahbaz said he didn’t want to talk about the Pakistani politics as he was in London for his brother’s health related issues. However, he said, “In the last few days, he (Imran Khan) has said things which don’t suit him.”

Shahbaz said the PTI govt had appointed its own independent doctors to check Nawaz. He said Imran Khan had asked the Shaukat Khanum Hospital doctors to independently verify medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and was told that the former PM was in highly critical condition and that his treatment was not available in Pakistan.

Shahbaz took Nawaz Sharif to the University College Hospital, Westmoreland Street (The Heart Hospital) on Saturday.

He said, “Dr Lawrence checked Nawaz Sharif for his cardiac issues and recommended few tests. For his other episodes, he has seen doctors at the Guy’s Hospital and further tests and checks have been recommended. We request for prayers for Nawaz Sharif.”

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said that the former PM had a cardiac consult & evaluation by Dr. David Lawrence, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, at University College Hospital.

“Mr. Sharif is given a roadmap for cardiac investigations & subsequent treatment,” he said.

Dr. Lawrence had performed CABG (Heart Bypass Surgery) on Nawaz in May 2016 and has clinically looked after ever since.

He added, “Dr. Lawrence is in sync with hematologists at Guy’s & St. Thomas’ Hospital will manage Mr. Sharif.”

On Friday, Shahbaz Sharif said Nawaz had gone through the process of cardiac intervention seven times.

"He was monitored by a doctor from Switzerland," said Shahbaz.

Dr Adnan said the arteries carrying blood to Nawaz's brain were 80 percent blocked.

"Nawaz's medical appointments are booked. If the need arises, he will be taken to the hospital."