PTI has put country on road to progress: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the main aim of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not sticking to power but bringing about a real change in the country.

Addressing receptions given by his voters in different parts of his constituency on Saturday, he said the nation had given mandate to the PTI for bringing about change in the country and the party had put the country on the road to progress. The minister said the PTI government would complete its five-year term and bring about economic prosperity in the country. He said the PTI wanted to establish a system which would benefit the common man. He said the economy had started showing positive signs and the world financial institutions were predicting a turnaround in Pakistan.

Qureshi said foreign reserves were increasing and trade deficit was declining in Pakistan due to the PTI government’s policies. The economic diplomacy is producing positive results and foreign investors, companies were turning to Pakistan for investment. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Belt and Road initiative were huge and milestone projects of the PTI government. The minister believed that CPEC was a game-changer in the region.

He said the Belt and Road project would deliver fruits of digital communication, tourism, cultural interactions and meaningful progress. All hurdles in the way of completion of those projects would be removed, the foreign minister said. People would come closer and the progress would promote communication. Qureshi said the country had entered the second phase of CPEC and industrial growth and development would be top priorities now. CPEC would bring prosperity and development in the region, he added. The government was making efforts to complete CPEC projects within the deadline. The government has established a CPEC Authority also and it is establishing economic zones for industrial growth.

About his constituency NA-156, he said Multan Master Plan had been finalised and soon a mega project for the district would be launched after the Punjab chief minister's approval.

He visited union councils in his constituencies NA-156 and NA-157 and attended wedding ceremonies and met a number of delegations.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Zain Qureshi, Punjab Minister Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and others accompanied him.