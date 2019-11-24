ECP asks 125 political parties to make own websites

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday asked all political parties to present their constitution before public.

As per details, ECP has written to 125 political parties that they should make their own website and upload party constitution onweb. The ECP directed all parties to upload details of all provincial and central party leaders.

The ECP further said, according to election act, all parties are bound to show their constitution and details of other important documents and activites on a portal.