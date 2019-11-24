Govt to support furniture industry, says Governor Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said that with excellent modern designing Pakistani handmade furniture products had great potential to capture the world market.

He was speaking during his visit to various stalls on the second day of the three-day mega 11th Interiors Pakistan exhibition held at Expo Centre, organised by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC). PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq accompanied the Punjab governor on the occasion.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan was moving forward in a better position to attract investment and it was highly laudable that PFC was using full force to create opportunities for foreign investment in the country by developing business-to-business contacts with foreign furniture producers.

He said the government would fully support the furniture industry to exploit its potential for boosting the production and maximising export worldwide.

He said the PTI government aimed to establish strong liaison with this particular sector for thorough understanding of the market conditions and requirements of the industry.

The government will direct the authorities concerned to provide more visible support to the furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants, he announced. It would help the sector exhibit and attend trade shows and also promote local exports.

This is also a good platform for new talent to come forward and be recognised. He said that PFC had done a lot for promoting the interior designers and furniture manufacturers from all over Pakistan both nationally and internationally.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq thanked Punjab governor for providing assurance to support the furniture sector at the government level.

He said the handmade world-class Pakistani furniture market had a huge opportunity for furniture exporters across the globe if the government made policies in accordance with the suggestions of its stakeholders for promotion furniture exports.