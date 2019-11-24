Vintage cars rally begins at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Classic Land Rover jointly arranged the 10th vintage cars rally that kicked off from the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham on Saturday.

Around 60 classic cars from various cities reached the army cantonment in Landikotal where they were provided refreshments. They later drove to Michini checkpost on the hill top near the Afghan border. The participants of the vintage cars rally were briefed at Michini checkpost.

A large number of residents, officials and school children gathered on the roadsides in Landikotal to enjoy the event. They waved to the participants of the car rally and raised the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

After a brief stay at Michini checkpost, the car rally formally started from the border checkpost, which would end in Karachi. The organisers said that the aim of the rally was to give a message of peace to the world and to highlight different cultures and traditions.

Meanwhile, the Army Public School and College in Landikotal arranged science and art gala on Saturday. The students of the college presented science, art and crafts which were appreciated by the visitors. The organisers said that the objective of the gala was to encourage students and promote cultural activities among the students.