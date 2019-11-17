Huge Czech protest demands PM’s resignation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PRAGUE: Around a quarter-million Czechs flooded central Prague on Saturday to mark 30 years since the Velvet Revolution toppled communism in then-Czechoslovakia, with protesters demanding that billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis quit over allegations of graft.Some demonstrators waved flags or brandished banners calling for Babis to step down and chanted “Shame!” and “Resign!”.
