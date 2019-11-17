Farmers put gun towards locust to protect crops

GHOTKI: The farmers finally put the gun towards the locusts to get rid of them, claiming that the sounds of the fire and drums compel to go away for awhile.

The reports said the local farmers are worried about the presence of the locust in their areas, including Garhi Chakarwar and Kenjodad Laghari, saying to get rid of the attack, they used sounds of gun fire and drums to avoid them attacking on their crops. The farmers said if the government would not take any concrete action to remove the locusts, the sowing of wheat can be hurt. Earlier, the locust attacked on the crops in Karachi and may harm further.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Khalid Saleem said it is the responsibility of the Department of Plants and Protection (DPP) to control the locusts. He claimed the DPP did not provide the medicine causing serious repercussions.

It is to mention that earlier, the locusts attacked in Tharparkar and ruined the entire standing crops. The people seemed worried after the recent attack in Memon Goth Malir and Gadap Town of Karachi and harmed different vegetable crops.