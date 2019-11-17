Sirajul Haq urges govt, Opp to work for election reforms

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq demanded the PTI government and the opposition to sit together to jointly introduce election reforms in the country to close to door of future political confrontation.

Addressing a five-day training workshop of JI at Mansoora on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said political parties came with proof of rigging after every election which put the question mark on the mandate of the ruling party and opened a new front of political agitation. Protest demonstrations and lengthy litigation against rigging have become a norm in the country, he said, adding that election reforms should be on the top agenda of the political parties to get rid of it in future. He said a powerful, impartial and independent election commission should be formed with the consultation of all political parties.

Siraj said only rich and elite class could contest elections in the country and there was an urged need to end the practice. Few affluent families have been ruling the country for decades and become part of every government due to power of their wealth, he said, adding it was the main hurdle to bring about change in the count ry. He alleged the people were losing trust in courts as there was no justice for those who were without money. He said a system based on brilliant principles of Islam was the key to solution of the country’s problems. He advised party workers to start preparation for the local government polls. He said those who came to power in the name of change had failed to bring any reform. He said the people had tested every party and they were left with the only option to choose the JI in next polls.

Meanwhile, the JI chief made a telephonic contact with JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rahman and congratulated him on holding an organised and peaceful sit-in at Islamabad.

Seminar: Ring Road police organised a walk and a seminar in connection with The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Ring Road police officers, members of civil society, transport owners and students from various schools attended the events. The participants in the seminar were informed about road safety and traffic laws.