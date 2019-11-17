close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
November 17, 2019

Punjab to set up 8 new universities, says CM Usman Buzdar

Lahore

November 17, 2019

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message of International Day of Students, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will establish eight universities in those cities where there are no higher education facilities currently.

He said that provision of quality and modern education to students was a basic responsibility of the state.

He said that students played a key role in achieving the goal of development in a country.

He said that students were an asset to the country.

Pakistani students are bringing laurels to the country with their intellect and wisdom at the international level, he added.

The government will continue supporting such students. He said that the day provided the government with an opportunity to accelerate measures taken to protect the rights of students.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of father of IG Prisons Yousaf Langah and mother-in-law of Director Admin Nawa-i-Waqt Lt-Col (retd) Syed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri.

In his condolence messages, he prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses with fortitude.

