Iranian tomatoes will begin entering market from today

QUETTA: Iranian tomatoes will begin entering the market from today and prices are expected to drop.

The government had granted permits to several companies in Quetta to import 4,500 tons of tomatoes from Iran. The Fruit and Vegetable Association confirmed the issuance of permit. But the traders said that since the tomatoes would come via the Afghanistan route, they would still cost them Rs200 per kg. A trader said: “The government should directly import tomatoes from Iran.” If tomatoes come directly from the Iran-Pakistan Taftan border, their price would be reduced to half, he added. “The fields of tomatoes and other vegetables in Sindh were destroyed due to rains,” said a trader.