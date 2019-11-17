Ulema committees to curb honour killings in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Torghar police are going to set up Ulema committees to check killing of men and women in the name of honour in a highly conservative and erstwhile tribal belt in Hazara division, a senior official said.

“Killing of men and women in the name of honour is a serious crime and police would act by their own and lodge FIR against the perpetrators because even the victim families are not doing so,” Hafiz Janas Khan, the district police officer Torghar, told a public gathering in Judbah on Saturday.

The DPO also sought Ulema’s support in bringing an end to the killing of men and women merely on doubt.

“The Ulema should impart Islamic teachings to tribesmen in this highly conservative district,” he said. He announced to form ulema committees in the district, which would educate people about the evil custom. He said that deputy inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police Hazara Mazarul Haq Kakakhel were personally taking interest in bringing an end to killings in the name of honour.