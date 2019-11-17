126,363 drivers fined

Islamabad :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 126,363 persons over negligent and careless driving during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that Traffic Police is also endeavouring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that 126, 363 persons were issued fine tickets for driving vehicles and bikes recklessly.

He said efforts are underway to maintain traffic discipline in the city and cooperation of people is crucial to ensure it.

The spokesman said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

The ITP is conducting awareness campaign to educate road users which has the focus to curb

amateur driving, one-wheeling, careless driving, risky stunts on roads and ensuring lane discipline.