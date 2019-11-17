close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 17, 2019

126,363 drivers fined

Islamabad

A
APP
November 17, 2019

Islamabad :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 126,363 persons over negligent and careless driving during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that Traffic Police is also endeavouring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that 126, 363 persons were issued fine tickets for driving vehicles and bikes recklessly.

He said efforts are underway to maintain traffic discipline in the city and cooperation of people is crucial to ensure it.

The spokesman said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

The ITP is conducting awareness campaign to educate road users which has the focus to curb

amateur driving, one-wheeling, careless driving, risky stunts on roads and ensuring lane discipline.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad