Change

This refers to the mooted subject of the 'change' slogan chanted by the incumbent government in their election campaigns. The famous Greek philosopher Heraclitus said that 'the only constant in life is change'. The performance of the PTI government is not yet satisfactory but it is also true that the mess of seven decades cannot be redressed in a period of one year. Prime Minister Imran Khan has to work hard to change the status quo of economic failure and mismanaged bureaucratic structure.

Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, radical insurgency, religious militancy and poverty. We have faced this for the last seven decades because we have not utilized our resources appropriately. Pakistan is rich in natural resources but it is poorly managed. Corruption free and better justice in the country is the vision of PM Imran Khan. If he accomplishes his vision then it is hoped that Pakistan may at least stand on its feet. Evolution and revolution function simultaneously to bring change.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana