Safe cities

Who does not want to have safe and secure living and peaceful atmosphere? Quite obviously, the answer to this pertinent question is: no one. Realising this important dire need of the citizens of the big cities of the province, the Punjab government has done well to launch the somewhat unique Safe City Project for big cities which aims at providing a crime-free peaceful atmosphere for the citizens.

Needless to mention here that the provincial government attaches great importance to protecting the life and property of the people and in view of this is fully benefitting from modern technology which is an important need of the hour. To provide a peaceful and safe atmosphere and effectively check and control crime, the unique Safe City Project is also in the process of being launched in other major cities of the province in a phased manner. The use of modern technologies to ensure safe and secure cities and curb crime in major cities of the province is quite commendable.

Mian Muhammad Dawood Mehmood

Wah Cantt