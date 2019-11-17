Nawaz’s travel case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Lahore High Court has announced its verdict in the case of Nawaz Sharif's request to be allowed to travel abroad for medical reasons. This is good news. This whole episode was becoming alarmingly drawn-out, at a time when a man's health is said to be deteriorating so fast.
One hopes the former prime minister is diagnosed abroad and recovers fast.
Minerva Khan
Lahore
The Lahore High Court has announced its verdict in the case of Nawaz Sharif's request to be allowed to travel abroad for medical reasons. This is good news. This whole episode was becoming alarmingly drawn-out, at a time when a man's health is said to be deteriorating so fast.
One hopes the former prime minister is diagnosed abroad and recovers fast.
Minerva Khan
Lahore