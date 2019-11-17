close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
Nawaz’s travel case

Newspost

 
November 17, 2019

The Lahore High Court has announced its verdict in the case of Nawaz Sharif's request to be allowed to travel abroad for medical reasons. This is good news. This whole episode was becoming alarmingly drawn-out, at a time when a man's health is said to be deteriorating so fast.

One hopes the former prime minister is diagnosed abroad and recovers fast.

Minerva Khan

Lahore

