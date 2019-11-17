Quality education

If we look a bit deeper into our education system and curriculum as compare to other emerging countries, without any doubt we will figure out why we are not progressing. We always hear that our population consists more of youth as compared to many other countries. But what we are doing to this generation? What good have we transferred to them? Racism, sectarian differences, caste system? We are told that the education system of our country is getting better, but what about the quality of education? Have we been successful in giving quality education to those who cannot afford private and expensive education? Our curriculum is not updated. Unfortunately, most of those who have access to education are not lucky enough to get quality education.

The majority of the population of our country lives in rural areas and very few people can afford private education for their children. What about the rest? Is it not the responsibility of the state to look after its citizens and their problems? Rulers – both past and today's – are not serious about the key issue of this country: the quality of education. It is our duty to highlight this issue on every platform.

Fawad Khan

Karachi